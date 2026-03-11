CNH Industrial Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised CNH Industrial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zaggle Prepaid signed a multi-year deal with CNH, which supports recurring service revenue and customer-finance/operations integration opportunities that could buttress aftermarket and services margins. Zaggle Prepaid inks multi-year deal with CNH Industrial

Zaggle Prepaid signed a multi-year deal with CNH, which supports recurring service revenue and customer-finance/operations integration opportunities that could buttress aftermarket and services margins. Positive Sentiment: Within Zacks’ revisions, Q4 2026 EPS was nudged higher to $0.14 (from $0.13), suggesting the research team expects a stronger finish to FY2026 that could partially offset earlier-quarter weakness.

Within Zacks’ revisions, Q4 2026 EPS was nudged higher to $0.14 (from $0.13), suggesting the research team expects a stronger finish to FY2026 that could partially offset earlier-quarter weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $15 to $13 but maintained a “buy” rating — a mixed signal: the lower PT reduces near-term upside expectations, but the buy rating signals continued conviction in CNH’s medium-term recovery. Benzinga coverage TickerReport coverage

Citigroup cut its price target from $15 to $13 but maintained a “buy” rating — a mixed signal: the lower PT reduces near-term upside expectations, but the buy rating signals continued conviction in CNH’s medium-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward EPS revisions: Q1–Q3 2026 estimates were cut (Q1 to $0.03 from $0.07, Q2 to $0.12 from $0.14, Q3 to $0.09 from $0.11), FY2026 trimmed to $0.38 (from $0.45), and FY2027 lowered to $0.57 (from $0.61). These cuts imply weaker near-term profitability and reduce forward earnings visibility, increasing downside risk to the stock until revenue/margin trends visibly improve.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

