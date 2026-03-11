Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 12th

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AVUQ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26.
About Avantis U.S. Quality ETF
