Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 12th

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (NASDAQ:AVUQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Avantis U.S. Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVUQ opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26.

About Avantis U.S. Quality ETF

?The Avantis U.S. Quality ETF (AVUQ) seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diverse group of U.S. companies across various market capitalizations, sectors, and industry groups. The fund emphasizes growth companies, aiming to provide investors with exposure to firms that exhibit strong growth potential.

