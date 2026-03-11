HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of AQST Q1 Earnings

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQST. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 155,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated its model, raising several near?term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses in some quarters vs prior forecasts — a sign analysts see improving operating performance ahead. MarketBeat AQST

HC Wainwright updated its model, raising several near?term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) and trimming losses in some quarters vs prior forecasts — a sign analysts see improving operating performance ahead. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy view and an $8 fair?value for AQST, arguing that Anaphylm’s FDA issues are addressable (labeling/packaging) and that approval odds and commercial adoption assumptions support substantial upside if resolved. Aquestive Therapeutics: With Some Hiccups…

A Seeking Alpha piece reiterates a Buy view and an $8 fair?value for AQST, arguing that Anaphylm’s FDA issues are addressable (labeling/packaging) and that approval odds and commercial adoption assumptions support substantial upside if resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Aquestive granted an inducement equity award to its Chief Medical Officer — standard retention comp that is generally neutral for near?term valuation but supports management continuity during regulatory work. Inducement Award

Aquestive granted an inducement equity award to its Chief Medical Officer — standard retention comp that is generally neutral for near?term valuation but supports management continuity during regulatory work. Neutral Sentiment: Published short?interest figures in recent reports look anomalous (zeros/NaN), so don’t read much into the published days?to?cover metrics until verified by exchange data. (No actionable link provided.)

Published short?interest figures in recent reports look anomalous (zeros/NaN), so don’t read much into the published days?to?cover metrics until verified by exchange data. (No actionable link provided.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action complaints and law?firm solicitations have been filed/announced (Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, The Gross Law Firm, Robbins LLP), alleging damages tied to disclosures in a prior class period — these legal risks can increase volatility, raise potential liability/defense costs, and weigh on sentiment. Representative notices: Rosen Law Firm Faruqi & Faruqi The Gross Law Firm

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

