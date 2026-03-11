Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVE:AMT FY2025 Earnings

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (CVE:AMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for AmeriTrust Financial Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.61. AmeriTrust Financial Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.11.

