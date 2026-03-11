Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 60.84% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 60.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 701,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 264,968 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,625.5% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 472,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,094.39. This represents a 14.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $3,690,271.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,807.88. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,572. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.