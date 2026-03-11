SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,590 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $129,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

VXF stock opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

