RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

RWE Trading Up 1.0%

About RWE

RWEOY opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. RWE has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.68.

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

