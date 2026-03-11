Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.64, for a total transaction of $1,046,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,986,207.04. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities set a $190.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.13.

Ciena stock opened at $337.25 on Wednesday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $365.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $210.09. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

