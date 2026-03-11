Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

