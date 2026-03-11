Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 228,262 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 228,262 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $2,595,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 313,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,077.11. This represents a 42.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 180,671 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $2,074,103.08.

On Friday, March 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 60,952 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $716,186.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.66 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 27.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Key Stories Impacting Accel Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Accel Entertainment this week:

Northland Securities initiated a buy on ACEL, a broker action that can support the stock by attracting buyers and boosting sentiment.

A Zacks piece named ACEL among resilient gaming stocks that may benefit from robust online betting demand and improving industry trends, providing a favorable thematic backdrop.

Director David W. Ruttenberg disclosed a prior purchase of 10,000 shares on May 20 at $9.34 — a small, older insider buy that is supportive but not large enough to offset recent selling.

Significant insider selling this week is the primary near-term negative. Director Gordon Rubenstein sold three blocks (60,952; 228,262; 180,671 shares) across March 6–10 for roughly $5.39M total, and director David Ruttenberg sold 10,000 shares on March 10 (~$115k). Large, clustered insider sales can signal liquidity needs or raise governance/sentiment concerns and likely pressured the stock today.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,896,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,992 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 857,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

See Also

