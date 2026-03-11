Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $6.13 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $288,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $226.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.57. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

