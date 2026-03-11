Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

