iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,627 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 12th total of 36,210 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,282 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PABD opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities. PABD was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.