Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Invests $2.81 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney named Thomas Mazloum as Chairman, Disney Experiences, succeeding Josh D’Amaro as D’Amaro moves up to CEO — a leadership succession that reduces uncertainty around Parks operations and should help execution on the company’s large parks expansion strategy. Disney Names Thomas Mazloum As New Head Of Experiences
- Positive Sentiment: Pixar’s new release “Hoppers” opened at No.1 with a $46M debut, topping forecasts — a near-term box-office win that supports studio revenue and helps content momentum across theatrical and streaming funnels. Disney’s Pixar Film Hoppers Opens No.1 With $46 Million Debut
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and park-level activations continue (e.g., first-ever Princess Tiana exhibit and new merchandise/queue updates) — supports guest engagement and ancillary revenue but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Tour the First-Ever Princess Tiana Exhibit by Walt Disney Imagineering at Indianapolis Children’s Museum
- Negative Sentiment: New data show YouTube’s ad revenue now outpaces Disney (and major traditional rivals) — a structural ad-market shift that pressures Disney’s Media & Advertising segment and could weigh on ad revenue growth and margins. YouTube now generates more ad revenue than Disney, NBC, Paramount, and WBD — combined
- Negative Sentiment: Disney remains one of the most shorted Dow stocks — elevated short interest increases downside risk and can amplify selling pressure in volatile periods. Disney (DIS) Is One of the Most Shorted Dow Stocks: The Contrarian Bear Case
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term travel-and-leisure selling tied to geopolitical tensions has pressured Disney shares, as investors mark down risk to parks and travel demand. Disney Stock Slides To Start The Week: What’s Behind The Weakness?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walt Disney Price Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
