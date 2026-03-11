Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Director Austin Shanfelter Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 329,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orion Group Stock Down 0.6%

Orion Group stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $469.45 million, a P/E ratio of 234.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORN. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Featured Stories

