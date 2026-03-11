Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 2,331,852 D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,331,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,179,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,747,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,210,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.