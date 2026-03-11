Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,379,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,121,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $772.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $770.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

