Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. $AOMR Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.1%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 70.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

