Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 359,495 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 400.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,577,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,654,000 after buying an additional 8,462,947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,474,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715,666 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Viking by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Viking by 57.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,911,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE VIK opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

