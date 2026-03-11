Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

