Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 78,543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 187.0% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $367,870.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $824,774.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 94,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,574.76. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,463 shares of company stock worth $2,846,696 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.46.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.55. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

