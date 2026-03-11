Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 228,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

