Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $776,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $82.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

