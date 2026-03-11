Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,699 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,419.07. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.