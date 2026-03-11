Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,084 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

COLL opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $2,019,530.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. The trade was a 41.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

