Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 22,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $1,103,514.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,359.18. The trade was a 80.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,890. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CLEAR Secure from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE YOU opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.13.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

