Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.07 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 12,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.05.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total value of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

