Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) CAO Robert Harris Sells 887 Shares

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Harris sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $10,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,045 shares in the company, valued at $72,358.65. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.68). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -230.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore set a $14.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 725,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 299,389 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,444,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after buying an additional 866,782 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.