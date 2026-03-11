Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases New Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,952,000. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James Financial raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $358.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.