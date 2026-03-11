Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136,013 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $302,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $399.23 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 369.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Competition & delivery pressure — intensifying competition (BYD, NIO, new robotaxi entrants) and reports of falling UK car sales and recent delivery declines are pressuring growth expectations and valuation multiples. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / supply concerns — investors remain worried about possible chip shortages, rising oil/pricing pressures and their effect on production costs and consumer buying; these themes are cited in several market notes as reasons investors are cautious. Read More.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

