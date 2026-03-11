Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $589,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Walt Disney stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.
Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pixar’s new original film “Hoppers” opened at an above?forecast $46M, taking the top spot at the US/Canada box office — a near?term boost to theatrical revenue and evidence Disney still produces big tentpole hits. Disney’s Pixar Film Hoppers Opens No.1 With $46 Million Debut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks highlight Disney as a strong value stock, pointing to attractive style scores and valuation metrics that could appeal to bargain hunters if near?term risks fade. Here’s Why Walt Disney (DIS) is a Strong Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and park engagement activities (summer sweepstakes, flyovers, new ride construction milestones and commemorative plaques) support brand momentum but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. You Could Win A Dream Trip To Walt Disney World® Resort — Seriously
- Neutral Sentiment: Local PR — plaques and community coverage around Disney World and Disney Springs — helps reputation and long?term park demand recovery, but with limited immediate financial impact. Orlando unveils plaque celebrating Disney’s historic Florida Project announcement
- Negative Sentiment: Business Insider reports YouTube’s ad revenue now exceeds that of Disney, NBC, Paramount and WBD combined — signaling intensifying competition for ad dollars, streaming viewership and advertiser budgets that could pressure Disney’s ad?supported streaming growth and margins. YouTube now generates more ad revenue than Disney, NBC, Paramount, and WBD — combined
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: sellers are trimming travel & leisure exposure amid renewed U.S.–Israel–Iran tensions, which is weighing on park and travel?related names including Disney. That sentiment is driving short?term downside pressure. Disney Stock Slides To Start The Week: What’s Behind The Weakness?
- Negative Sentiment: Disney remains one of the most shorted Dow stocks, per short?interest data — a sign of persistent bear positioning that can amplify volatility and downside if negative news continues. Disney (DIS) Is One of the Most Shorted Dow Stocks: The Contrarian Bear Case
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
