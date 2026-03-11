Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,148,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $589,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

