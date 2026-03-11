Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 37,567 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 126.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8%

EL stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.