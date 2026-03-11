Capital International Inc. CA Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

