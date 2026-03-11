Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 22.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised SAP from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays set a $283.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

SAP Stock Down 2.2%

SAP stock opened at $195.79 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $187.93 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

