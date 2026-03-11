Capital International Investors Sells 469,639 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,035,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $945,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

