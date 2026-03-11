First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after buying an additional 248,784 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 242,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,115,000 after acquiring an additional 185,249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 177,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 850,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 175,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

