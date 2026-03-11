PFG Advisors Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.