PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 24,076 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3196 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

