Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 71,154 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,154 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

CGBL stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.2251 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

