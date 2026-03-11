PFG Advisors Invests $2.54 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

