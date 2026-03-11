5,094 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,253,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWF opened at $451.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.