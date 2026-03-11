PFG Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK stock opened at $132.20 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.04.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

