Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. This is a boost from Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

