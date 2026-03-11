Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 188,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,337,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $115.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.