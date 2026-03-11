Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,841 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $103.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

