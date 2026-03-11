Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after buying an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.