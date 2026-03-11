SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 103,327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $8,752,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,604,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPTL stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

Featured Stories

