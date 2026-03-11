iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.79% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Underlying Index includes components of subsectors in the Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.