Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 361,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 355,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 241,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

