Foresight Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,332,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 577,860 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s capital-return program remains a tailwind: dividend increases and a $50 billion buyback support shareholder returns and can underpin the share price. JPMorgan’s Robust Capital Return Story: What’s Fueling It?
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding payments and AI-enabled commerce capabilities via a pact with Mirakl (agentic/AI-driven commerce), which could help grow payments revenue and product differentiation over time. JPMorgan Payments and Mirakl Form Agentic Commerce Pact
- Positive Sentiment: Some market commentators see regional bank weakness as a buying opportunity for major banks; if sector multiples re-rate higher, JPM would likely benefit given its scale. Bank Stocks Have Gotten Hit Hard. It’s Time to Think About Buying.
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced cash distributions for several JPMorgan ETFs on the TSX — routine for AM business but not material to JPM’s bank operating results. JPMorgan Announces Cash Distributions for the JPMorgan ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in JPM rose ~15.5% in February to ~23.0M shares (about 0.9% of float), signaling increased bearish positioning — a rising short base can amplify downside if sentiment deteriorates.
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade/critique flags JPM is trading near ~2.2x P/B with “concerning price action,” raising valuation and momentum risk for the stock in the near term. JPMorgan Chase: Stretched Near 2.2x P/B, Concerning Price Action (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: A federal judge allowed JPMorgan employees to pursue part of a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of health/prescription benefits, creating potential legal and reputational risk (uncertain financial impact). JPMorgan Chase employees may sue over high drug costs and premiums, judge rules
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research and trading desks have warned of meaningful market downside (scenario of a ~10% S&P drop if Iran tensions push oil >$100), which raises macro risk for bank trading revenue and loan growth. JPMorgan Predicts S&P 500 Could Tumble 10% as Iran Conflict Drives Oil Beyond $100
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM opened at $288.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $778.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
